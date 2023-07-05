Trump slams DeSantis' July 4th campaign events in New Hampshire 2024 GOP candidates hit the campaign trail in early-voting states Tuesday as they celebrated Independence Day with their supporters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis powered through the rain as he marched through a parade in New Hampshire, but former President Donald Trump did not make a campaign stop on Tuesday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "America Decides" to discuss Trump's criticism of DeSantis' campaign efforts and why the former president did not hold any events on the Fourth of July.