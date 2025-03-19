Watch CBS News

Russia hits Ukrainian hospital after Trump says Putin agreed to stop infrastructure attacks

President Trump said Tuesday that he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed to immediately halt attacks "on all energy and infrastructure in Ukraine," but just hours after the call a series of Russian strikes damaged a hospital in Ukraine. Russia has also accused Ukraine of its own attacks on Russian infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand reports on the war and former Ambassador William Taylor joins CBS News to provide analysis.
