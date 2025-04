Trump speaks after announcing tariff pause, says "you have to have flexibility" President Trump announced Wednesday he is increasing tariffs on China to 125% while suspending reciprocal tariffs "beyond" 10% on other U.S. trade partners for the next 90 days. Mr. Trump discussed the decision during an event in front of the White House. CBS News' Aaron Navarro, Taurean Small and Kelly O'Grady have more.