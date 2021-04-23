Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump says "the shackles are off"

In a tweetstorm, Donald Trump criticized Paul Ryan and the Republican Party and claimed "the shackles are off." CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett is following the Trump campaign with the latest.
