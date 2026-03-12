Trump says Iran as at "the end of the line" as Tehran's attacks spill over to oil tankers, ships Iran attacked several Persian Gulf states overnight as the war entered Day 13. This comes as the price of oil continues to rise despite the U.S. announcing measures to tap into its reserves. Also, more details are emerging about the American forces injured in Kuwait and Israel's mission against Iran. CBS News' Natalie Brand and Ramy Inocencio report, and Daniel Shapiro, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, joins with more insight.