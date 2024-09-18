Watch CBS News

Trump says being president is dangerous in first public event since apparent assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Tuesday night for a town hall in Michigan, his first public event since Sunday's apparent assassination attempt. Trump addressed the incident, saying being president is "a dangerous business." Anna Schechter, senior coordinating producer for the CBS News Crime and Public Safety Unit, has the latest on the investigation into Sunday's incident.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.