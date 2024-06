Trump returns to Capitol Hill for first time since Jan. 6 Former President Donald Trump returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday for the first time since the Jan. 6 riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports. Then, Kadia Goba, Semafor political reporter, and Daniella Diaz, Politico congressional reporter, join "America Decides" to unpack Trump's message to Republicans and how it could shape the 2024 elections.