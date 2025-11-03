Trump says "I know nothing about it" when asked about crypto billionaire pardon President Trump said "I know nothing about it" when asked by Norah O'Donnell in an exclusive 60 Minutes interview about his pardon of crypto billionaire Changpeng Zhao. In 2023, Zhao pleaded guilty to violating anti-money-laundering laws, but Zhao and his company, Binance, have ties to the Trump family's investments in cryptocurrency. The Trump family's crypto firm, World Liberty Financial, has denied any involvement in the pardon.