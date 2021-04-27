Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump repeats untrue claim about murder rates

President Trump got his facts wrong Tuesday in a meeting with a group of sheriff's officers. He he claimed the U.S. murder rate is at a 47-year high. Yet FBI statistics show the opposite; The murder rate is close to a 57-year low.
