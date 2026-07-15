DHS says all ICE arrest teams will have agent with body camera, Trump reinstates ICE traffic stops After federal immigration agents shot and killed two people this month, the Department of Homeland Security now says every arrest team going forward will have at least one officer wearing a body camera. Also on Wednesday, President Trump overturned an order that would've stopped ICE agents from performing some traffic stops. CBS News homeland security correspondent Nicole Sganga has more details on ICE policy changes.