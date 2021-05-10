Trump refers to anthem protests and reverence for veterans Saying that "Together, we are rediscovering the American way," President Trump called out Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old seated next to the First Lady, who started a movement to mark veterans' graves. He said Sharp was an example of someone who reminds the nation "why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem," a nod to the protests that roiled the NFL during the 2017 season.