Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Antony Blinken Interview
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Number of unaccompanied children held by Border Patrol falls 88%
Watch Live: Andrew Brown Jr.'s funeral
At least 4 killed, 25 injured when overcrowded boat overturns
Florida governor suspends all local COVID emergency mandates
Court: Enslaved Black man should receive more than $500,000
Police bust one of the world's biggest dark web child porn sites
Small businesses "doing cartwheels" as Disneyland reopens
Pro boxer turns himself in after pregnant girlfriend found dead
Lubbock, Texas voters OK abortion ban
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Trump-Putin's G-20 discussion
President Trump is defending the previously undisclosed discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit earlier this month. CBS News White House correspondent Margaret Brennan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On