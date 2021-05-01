Live

Trump pulls U.S. out of Paris climate accord

President Trump announced Thursday that he will remove the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris and Franco Ordoñez of McClatchy DC join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
