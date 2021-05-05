Live

Trump plans visit in wake of Hurricane Harvey

President Trump plans to go to Texas' flood zones on Tuesday to see the devastation caused by Harvey and get an update on relief efforts. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett joins CBSN with more reaction from the White House.
