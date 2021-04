Trump on the defensive amid lewd comment scandal Donald Trump is saying that he "will never drop out" of the presidential race, amid backlash over lewd comments he made towards women in 2005. Hillary Clinton is expected to go after the GOP nominee and his controversial remarks during the second presidential debate. CBS News political director and "Face The Nation" moderator John Dickerson, CBS This Morning co-anchor Norah O'Donnell, and CBS News contributor Peggy Noonan join CBSN to discuss what we can expect from tonight's debate.