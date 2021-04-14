Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump on KKK: “Hate groups are not for me”

Donald Trump says he has rejected the Ku Klux Klan “from the time I’m 5 years old.” The GOP front-runner notes he does not want the votes of white supremacists, adding, “I say to myself, how many times do I have to reject or disavow?”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.