Trump official dismantling USAID secretly met with Christian nationalists abroad, report says A new ProPublica report alleges Peter Marocco, the man at the State Department in charge of dismantling USAID, secretly met with Bosnian Serb separatist leaders in the Balkans during the first Trump administration. One of the Christian nationalists in attendance was under U.S. sanctions. Brett Murphy, one of the journalists behind the investigation, joins "America Decides" to unpack the findings.