Trump: “I will be phenomenal to the women”

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says he is “very much into the whole thing of helping people and helping women.” Trump believes fellow GOP candidate Jeb Bush has a “huge problem” with female voters and will suffer in the polls.
