Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump heads to Europe ahead of G20 summit

President Trump is on his way to Europe for the upcoming G20 summit where the North Korean threat will be a major topic. He will be stopping in Warsaw, Poland before he arrives in Hamburg, Germany Thursday. Major Garrett reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.