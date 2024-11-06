Watch CBS News

Trump flips Georgia in 2024 presidential election

Former President Donald Trump won the key battleground state of Georgia in 2024, CBS News projects. President Biden won the state by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020. CBS News' Dave Malkoff has more from Atlanta.
