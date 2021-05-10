Live

Trump to face questioning in Russia investigation

The special counsel in the Russia investigation is just weeks away from questioning President Trump. Callum Borchers is a politics and media reporter for The Fix at The Washington Post. He joined CBSN with more on the upcoming interview.
