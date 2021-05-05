Live

Trump expected to announce he is ending DACA

President Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he is keeping a campaign promise to end DACA, which is the Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Mireya Villarreal reports.
