Trump doubles down on criticisms of judges that block his policies President Trump is doubling down on his criticisms of the judicial branch. Since he took office, there have been several cases of federal judges temporarily stopping the administration from dismantling agencies or firing government employees. Plaintiffs, such as employee unions and nonprofits, have questioned the legality of these moves, many of which are still being argued in court. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports, and CBS News Justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the latest on the case over deportation flights to El Salvador.