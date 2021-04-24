Trump doesn't mention Obamacare, border wall promises in first address as president-elect President-elect Donald Trump laid out his political agenda for the first 100 days in office via YouTube on Monday. Trump promised to focus on job growth and withdraw the United States from Trans-Pacific Partnership. But certain promises that played a major role in Donald Trump's campaign -- including repealing The Affordable Care Act and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border -- were not mentioned. Bloomberg's White House correspondent Mike Dorning discusses Trump's agenda on CBSN.