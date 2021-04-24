Live

Trump demands "Hamilton" cast apologize; cast refuses

After Vice President-elect Mike Pence was met with a mix of boos and cheers at the Broadway show "Hamilton," Donald Trump demanded that the cast of the show apologize for harassing Pence. CBSN anchor Reena Ninan has the story.
