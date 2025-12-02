Trump defends boat strikes, disparages Somali immigrants in Cabinet meeting
President Trump and his defense secretary spoke Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting about their involvement in a September attack on an alleged drug boat that has come under fire following a Washington Post report that said the military launched a follow-up strike that killed two survivors of the initial attack. At the same Cabinet meeting, Mr. Trump also launched a vicious verbal attack on Somali immigrants. Weijia Jiang reports.