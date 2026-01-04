Watch CBS News

Trump declares U.S. will "run" Venezuela temporarily, threatens those who oppose

Following a public pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, on Saturday a military assault ordered by President Donald Trump captured Maduro and his wife, who were then taken to the United States to face narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons charges. Venezuela's vice president denounced the operation and called it illegal. Trump said the U.S. would "run the country" until there's a judicious transition, and warned of more attacks if Venezuela does not comply. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin outlines the operation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue