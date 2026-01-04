Trump declares U.S. will "run" Venezuela temporarily, threatens those who oppose Following a public pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, on Saturday a military assault ordered by President Donald Trump captured Maduro and his wife, who were then taken to the United States to face narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons charges. Venezuela's vice president denounced the operation and called it illegal. Trump said the U.S. would "run the country" until there's a judicious transition, and warned of more attacks if Venezuela does not comply. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin outlines the operation.