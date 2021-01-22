Trump COVID task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says she "always" considered quitting

Download The CBS News App
Live Updates: Senate acts on Biden Cabinet nominees
Dr. Deborah Birx "always" considered quitting Trump's COVID task force
Biden signs orders to streamline stimulus checks, expand food stamps
Hank Aaron, former MLB home run king, dies at 86
Watch Live: CBSN interviews NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang
ICE starts 100-day moratorium on some deportations
Patrick Mahomes says he'll play in AFC Championship game
House will send Trump impeachment article to Senate on Monday
Biden announces mask mandate for interstate travel
Coverage of the new administration
Democrats weigh options to pass Biden's massive COVID relief bill
Biden unveils COVID strategy with slate of executive orders
Some states want to buy their own vaccines. Biden administration says no.
Will Biden ease the sky-high tension between the U.S. and China?
Dept. of Education extends student loan payment freeze
Who leads federal agencies until Senate confirms Biden's nominees
Climate activists expect a lot from Biden and aren't afraid to say so
Joe Biden's "Day One" actions and his promises for his first 100 days
