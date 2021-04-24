Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump continues to fill out his Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the U.N. ambassador for his administration. Who else will be part of Trump's transition team? Roll Call columnist Jon Allen joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.