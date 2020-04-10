Trump considers economic task force for pandemic recovery More Americans are disapproving of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis as it wears on. The president is mulling a new economic task force focused on getting the economy back up and running once the worst of the pandemic is over, while Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill disagree over how much more financial aid is needed to help Americans. Ben Tracy is at the White House where the coronavirus task force is working to pull the country through the worst of the crisis.