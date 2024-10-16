Watch CBS News

Trump claims to be the "father of IVF"

In an all-female town hall Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump made several false and strange statements, including that he was the "father of" in vitro fertilization. Nikole Killion reports on how his campaign is responding to his claims.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.