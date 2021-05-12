Live

Trump claims Sweden is 8th largest U.S. investor

During a joint White House press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, President Trump claimed that Sweden was "the 8th largest investor in the United States." A fact-check reveals that it's actually the 15th largest.
