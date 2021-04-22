Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump campaign responds to exposed tax records

Senior adviser to the Trump campaign, A.J. Delgado, joins CBSN to discuss the GOP nominee's exposed tax records, an issue that Trump's running mate, Mike Pence, is expected to defend at tonight's vice presidential debate.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.