Trump calls himself "wartime president" There are now more than 9,400 reported coronavirus cases in the U.S., across all 50 states. The death toll has jumped to at least 152. President Trump now says he considers himself a wartime president because of the pandemic. Wednesday night, he signed a $100B emergency aid package into law. The bill includes free virus testing for every American, paid sick leave and expanded unemployment benefits. Weijia Jiang reports on how else the federal government is scrambling to contain the disease.