Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump calls for unity after shooting

President Trump called for unity in the wake of the shooting at of a Republican congressman at a baseball practice in Virginia. Zeke Miller of Time and Rachael Bade of Politico join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.