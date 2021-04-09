Live

Trump, Bush spar over 9/11 comments

Jeb Bush is questioning Donald Trump's 'judgement to be president' after Trump implied that George Bush's policies in office made America vulnerable to attacks like those on 9/11. Major Garrett has the story.
