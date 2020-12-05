Trump border wall could pose threat to Sierra Madre ecosystem In the final weeks of the Trump administration, the rush to complete the border wall is no more challenging than in the Sierra Madre, a mountainous corner where Arizona and New Mexico meet Mexico. However, along with its intent to stop people, the wall there would also stop rare animals who go back and forth from Mexico to the U.S. in the north where there is more water for them to drink. Michelle Miller explores the area, and speaks to conservationists about the importance of preserving the area's biodiversity.