Trump "border czar" Tom Homan says current arrest numbers are "good," but not "good enough" The Trump administration is shaking up ICE leadership amid frustrations with deportation levels, sources tell CBS News. "Border czar" Tom Homan joins "The Takeout" to discuss the White House's immigration policies. Then, CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins to break down Homan's responses.