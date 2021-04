Trump begins process of rolling back Obamacare The president has taken his first step toward fulfilling one of his biggest campaign promises: repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. He signed an executive order allowing federal agencies to change or delay parts of the law. CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes and Ezra Klein, editor-in-chief of Vox.com, join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the future of Obamacare.