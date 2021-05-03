Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump backtracks on Russian cyber unit proposal

POLITICO Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Michael Crowley joined "Red & Blue" to break down how the international community is reacting to President Trump's initial call for a cyber unit with Russia, and his subsequent walking back of that plan.
