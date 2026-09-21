Trump announces "AI Force" and plans to unveil "AI Czar"; Nvidia CEO dismisses AI concerns President Trump on Saturday announced he is forming an "AI Force" and vowed not to allow a slowdown of AI development despite several recent warnings from industry insiders about the technology's rapid growth. Meanwhile, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is brushing off apocalyptic concerns about AI. Andrew Pantazi, associate editor of breaking news for Axios, joins CBS News to discuss Trump's plans, then CBS News' Jo Ling Kent and Anthony Salvanto unpack Huang's comments and Americans' feelings on AI.