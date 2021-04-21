Live

Trump and Pence campaign in Ohio

The presidential race has just 64 days left and gets underway in earnest after Labor Day weekend. While campaigning in Ohio, Donald Trump took shots at Hillary Clinton and again addressed how he would win over minority voters. Major Garrett reports.
