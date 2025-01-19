Trump ally: First 100 days will be "shock and awe"
President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House is the culmination of a political comeback that many in both parties believed would never happen. Now, Trump is promising swift action despite paper-thin GOP majorities in Congress. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Republican Senator Jim Banks, a staunch Trump ally, and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders about what to expect in the second Trump administration.