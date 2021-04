Trump adviser Roger Stone says he was in a "suspicious" hit and run car accident Roger Stone, long-time adviser and confidant of President Trump, claims he was the victim of a "suspicious" hit-and-run car accident Wednesday. The crash comes days after Stone admitted to CBS News that he had made contact with a suspected Russian hacker. Lawmakers say Stone is among the many people who could be investigated over Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.