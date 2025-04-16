Trump administration memo says U.S. can send non-criminal migrants to Guantanamo Bay U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said there is probable cause for the Trump administration to be held in criminal contempt for its deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador. Meanwhile, exclusive CBS News reporting finds that a government memo set out broad rules in which migrants without criminal records could be flown to Guantanamo Bay. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Scott MacFarlane report.