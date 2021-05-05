Live

Trump addresses pardon of Joe Arpaio

During a news conference Monday, President Trump was asked about his decision to pardon former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. Trump defended his decision and then listed previous pardons made by other presidents. See his full answer.
