Tropical Storm Colin takes aim on Southeast

Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in half the state's counties as a tropical storm makes its way up the Gulf Coast. Watches and warnings extend all the way up to North Carolina. David Begnaud has more.
