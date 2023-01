"Tripledemic" fears fade as flu, COVID and RSV infection rates ease Hospitals did see an uptick in patients with flu, COVID-19 and RSV this winter, but cases are now on the decline. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Céline Gounder joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss whether the threat is over. Plus she explains the latest on plans for yearly COVID vaccine shots, similar to a flu shot.