Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tributes continue for Las Vegas shooting victims

There were more tributes Saturday for victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, where 58 people were killed. Meanwhile, 45 people are still in the hospital, some in critical condition. Jamie Yuccas reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.