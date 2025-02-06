Watch CBS News

What we know about the Treasury data accessed by DOGE

President Trump has placed the Department of Government Efficiency in charge of cutting the size and spending of the federal government. However, the group's reach is prompting concerns over the access it has received to some of the most confidential information for millions of Americans. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke with a former Treasury Department official about the scope of the information DOGE can now access.
